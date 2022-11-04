Not Available

First-time filmmaker Daniel Yoon's irreverent, semi-autobiographical film POST CONCUSSION is a brutally funny, unsentimental yet oddly inspiring portrayal of one man's journey after a serious head injury. Matthew Kang, a young management consultant (Yoon) is struck by a car and sustains a serious concussion. Terminated by his employer and dumped by his vaguely leftist bohemian girlfriend, Matthew derives a wicked sense of humor from the weirdness of his own situation, and in the process slowly rediscovers himself and life's deeper meanings.