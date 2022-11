Not Available

The abdominal wall or "Power House" is the force behind all Pilates movements. No other exercise program trains the abs to stay flat and toned better than Pilates. This workout geared towards moms and their 2-6 month old babies, is a great way to continue the Pilates training you may have already started or help you begin a new routine of fitness. Do these exercises at least 3 times per week and as your baby grows, so will your strength and flexibility.