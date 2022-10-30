Post Partum

Not Available

Luce and Ulysse love each other. They live a full and happy life managing their own little veterinary clinic on the Atlantic coast. Luce is awaiting a happy event. The future looks good. At least at first sight. But when baby Rose arrives, nothing goes as planned. Luce is out of her depth before the constant crying of her baby. Why does the baby cry so? Is she trying to warn her about something? Could it be that the little family is in danger?