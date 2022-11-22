Post Scriptum

Not Available

Structure, repetition and control have a strong grip on the life of Bernhard, a 34 year old clockmaker. He finds comfort in his clocks, his daily rhythm and a series of mysterious letters. Things don’t seem likely to unexpectedly change in his safe and quiet life. Until one day his gorgeous upstairs neighbor Joke comes rushing into his life. She’s impulsive, naive and full of joie de vivre. Will she succeeds to change Bernhard’s plans? And what will happen when she gets to face Bernhard’s secret?