The film is about a postman, whose wife has a habit of reading the letters of people. A postman's job is to deliver letters, and initially he never gets involved with the content of the letters. But when his wife comes across a letter and shares the content with her husband, since then the postman also unknowingly gets attached to the recipients and their emotions. The content of the letters make him restless, and somewhere he starts feeling guilty, thinking whether he should help these people. And what comes ahead is a masterpiece journey of his life.