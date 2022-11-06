Postcards from Buster - Lets Go on a Trip

Not Available

Postcards from Buster centers on Buster traveling to various places around North America, usually in the United States but also in the Caribbean, Canada – and other places – with his father, who is a pilot for a group of musicians. In each episode Buster meets children in the location, who show him aspects of their family lives and local culture. The sequences with Buster are animated, while the portions featuring the children are live action (viewed from the viewpoint of Buster's video camcorder). After each trip, Buster sends to Arthur a "video postcard" videotape summarizing what he's done and who he's met in each location. The children and their families that are presented on the series are meant to be multicultural and diverse, and range from a Mormon family in Utah to a Mestizo family in Texas.