1990

Postcards from the Edge

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

September 11th, 1990

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Substance-addicted Hollywood actress Suzanne Vale is on the skids. After a spell at a detox centre her film company insists as a condition of continuing to employ her that she live with her mother Doris Mann, herself once a star and now a champion drinker. Such a set-up is bad news for Suzanne who has struggled for years to get out of her mother's shadow, and who finds her mother still treats her like a child. Despite these problems - and further ones to do with the men in in her life - Suzanne can begin to see the funny side of her situation, and it also starts to occur to her that not only do daughters have mothers, mothers do too.

Cast

Shirley MacLaineDoris Mann
Dennis QuaidJack Faulkner
Gene HackmanLowell Kolchek
Richard DreyfussDoctor Frankenthal
Rob ReinerJoe Pierce
Conrad BainGrandpa

