Not Available

Poshter Girl takes you on a mad roller coaster ride of a quaint, little village in Maharashtra - Tekawde, which is ill-famous for female infanticide and as a result there are no girls left within the village. When the question of boys' marriage is on heat, a beautiful and Intelligent girl enters the scenario and changes everything. This is the story of the girl Rupali and her chosen 5 candidates who would do anything to win her heart.