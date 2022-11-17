Not Available

For the first time the artists worked together; they organized a "poster" demonstration, in which everyone created their own posters using texts and images... concerning posters. Through their demonstration they situated themselves in the context of existing, active subcultures. They used elements from an underground graffiti culture, broadsheets and unofficial posters that were usually distributed over more neglected parts of the city. These, by nature, ensured a mysterious, ever-changing picture of the city. As a reaction within this subculture the group built a large wooden partition (300 x 500 cm) on the central square of Maastricht, The Vrijhof, for the eleven-day festival "Public artworks" in September 1980. On this "Posterama" fence the otherwise marginal activities of graffiti and posters were taken from the periphery to the center, and made visible for the public. None of the activities were pre-arranged or commissioned by external parties.