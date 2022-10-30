Postman Pat - Great Big Party

Not Available

It's party time in Greendale! Everyone in Greendale is helping to arrange a surprise party for a special someone's birthday... Postman Pat! The preparations are underway with kids, adults and even Ted's machines helping out. But all the while Pat thinks friends and family have forgotten his special day. Will everything go to plan and be ready in time for the big surprise? Five more episodes of animated fun with Postman Pat are: 'Postman Pat's Great Big Party', 'Postman Pat the Magician', 'Postman Pat and the Surprise Present', 'Postman Pat and the Flying Post' and 'Postman Pat and the Pot Luck Picnic'.