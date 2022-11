Not Available

More animated fun with Postman Pat and his black and white cat Jess. In these wintry episodes, Pat helps Katy and Tom when they get stuck on an icy pond, and after Jess disappears, there's a strange noise coming from under the stairs. Episodes are: 'Postman Pat and the Giant Snowball'; 'Postman Pat and the Ice Ladder'; 'Postman Pat and the Spooky Sleepover'; and 'Postman Pat and the Train Inspector'.