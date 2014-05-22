2014

Postman Pat: The Movie

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

May 22nd, 2014

Studio

DreamWorks Classics

Like always, Postman Pat is happily going about his duty delivering letters and parcels around the fictional town of Greendale. One day, auditions for the TV talent show, "You're the One", are held in Greendale, which Pat manages to pass. With Pat required to be away from Greendale whilst participating in the contest, various Patbot 3000 robots are deployed to take Pat's postal duties. This soon turns out to be an evil plot to take over the world, which Pat must now stop.

Cast

Stephen ManganPostman Pat (voice)
Jim BroadbentCEO (voice)
Rupert GrintJosh (voice)
David TennantWilf (voice)
Ronan KeatingPostman Pat (singing voice)
Susan DuerdenSara Clifton (voice)

