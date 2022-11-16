Not Available

Postman Pat and his black and white cat, Jess, return in two brand new, action-packed adventures filled with new characters and new stories. Join Pat and all the Greendale gang for the first time ever in these great all-new features: Postman Pat and the Greendale Rocket: The local children set off on a school outing and are very excited to find Greendale’s forgotten old train. Pat and Ted try to get it working again, but with no luck, so they call on the help of Julian’s pen pal, whose dad is a train enthusiast. Will they get the Greendale Rocket running in time for the grand opening of the new train station? Postman Pat’s Magic Christmas: Pat has so many parcels and letters to deliver he doesn’t know how he will get his rounds done in time for the village Christmas party and make a surprise visit as Santa Claus. But help is at hand from a very cheerful stranger with a big white beard and shiny black boots – who could it be?