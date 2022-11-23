Potato Sympony

Not Available

Baek-i used to be known as the best fighter in his high school along with Hyuk and Jul-byuk. They clashed constantly with ‘The Picks’, a gang led by Jin-han. They were always better than the Picks. Twenty years later, Baek-i’s crew, now nearing forty, meet for drinks. They mull over the news that Jin-han donated a scholarship to his high school, even though he had been expelled. And when Baek-i's friend Hyuk and Jul-byuk get beaten up by the members of the Picks for a trivial reason, a new situation arises. The old bachelor Baek-i falls in love with a woman named Jin which complicates relations among everyone.