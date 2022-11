Not Available

Pothen Vava movie tells a family feud between two karas in a village -- One led by Kurisummoottil Mariamma Vakil and other by the Polikkattil family of Vakkachan (Sphadikam George) and his sons. Advocate Kurisummoottil Mariamma (Usha Puthup) who is known for her versatile rhetoric and volatile temper while in court. Vava is the son of Vakillamma and Melpathur Namboothiri, a musician who was forced to make a divorce from the vakkil long back during Vava’s childhood days.