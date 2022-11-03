Potions and Notions

Not Available

Honey is baking a cake for Fraidy Bat's birthday. Misunderstanding what he meant when he said "the main ingredient in cake is love", she adds love potion to the cake. Cousin Maggie takes a bite of the cake and precedes to fall in love with Stanley the Wizard, who just showed up at the door. Maggie begins chasing Stanley around the forest while Honey and Fraidy prepare an antidote (which turns out to be Honey's tears). Maggie is turned back to normal; unfortunately Stanley eats a slice of Honey's cake while hiding inside the house and the first person he sees is Cousin Maggie...