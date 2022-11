Not Available

Director's intimate story about the loss of his younger brother, who was brutally killed in a fight in front of one of Belgrade's riverside bars. Through this one and several similar incidents, where people lost their lives without any reason, the director searches for the roots of violence and hate in our society. Recipe for Hate is a documentary about the process of creating and spreading hate, and how we, as a society, have easily complied with the violence that surrounds us.