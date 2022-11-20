Potret Mistik

Not Available

    Jeff, a university student, was interested in writing an article about a haunted bungalow for his university bulletin. He found himself unavoidably drown to the bungalow that had many mysterious happenings surrounding it. When investigating strange lights at the bungalow, he found a portrait of a beautiful woman at the bungalow. Strange things began to happen when Jeff kept the portrait. That was when he found himself linked to the tragic deaths that once happened in the bungalow.

