Pots and Pans Symphony

A new young manager in a state-run restaurant finds his non-traditional approach to management is not popular with the older managers. Life has been frustrating for refreshment company worker Niu Hong, whose troubles only seem to double when he factors in his responsibilities as manager of the Chun City Restaurant. With help from his employees, Niu Hong vows to reform the business. But in the process, he ends up writing a whole new chapter into his otherwise humdrum life. Sun Chun and Yin Tingru co-star in foreign-language drama from director Teng Wenji.