2015

Pound of Flesh

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 6th, 2015

Studio

Rodin Entertainment

In China to donate his kidney to his dying niece, former black-ops agent Deacon awakes the day before the operation to find he is the latest victim of organ theft. Stitched up and pissed-off, Deacon descends from his opulent hotel in search of his stolen kidney and carves a blood-soaked path through the darkest corners of the city. The clock is ticking for his niece and with each step he loses blood.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeDeacon
John RalstonGeorge
Darren ShahlaviGoran
Aki AleongKung
Jason TobinLiam
Charlotte PetersAna

