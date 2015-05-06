Pound of Flesh

In China to donate his kidney to his dying niece, former black-ops agent Deacon awakes the day before the operation to find he is the latest victim of organ theft. Stitched up and pissed-off, Deacon descends from his opulent hotel in search of his stolen kidney and carves a blood-soaked path through the darkest corners of the city. The clock is ticking for his niece and with each step he loses blood.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Deacon
|John Ralston
|George
|Darren Shahlavi
|Goran
|Aki Aleong
|Kung
|Jason Tobin
|Liam
|Charlotte Peters
|Ana
View Full Cast >