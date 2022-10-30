Pour une jeune Cineaste

Not Available

Sandra Davis' short film is an ode to a "reverence of moment and passion of place." Overlapping layers of voices (in French and English) accompany Davis' mesmerizing cinematographic technique, emphasizing light-infused qualities of the photographic frame. Reminiscence of her time spent in Paris as an au paire and her youth in Salinas join a chorus, mingling with an outdated record of French instructions and Catherine Denueve reading Rainer Maria Rilke's "Letters to a Young Poet." - Stela Jelincic