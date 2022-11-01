Not Available

Ajay (Sumanth) completes his degree and gets ready for IPS examination. His father Pandu (Suman) works under local mafia don zakeer Bhai (Nassar). Kasi (Kota Srinivasa Rao) runs a rival gang in the same city opposite zakeer Bhai. Though Pandu behaves like a goon, Ajay concentrates on his studies and reaches to the stage of completing IPS preliminaries. At the same time, he is an expert in martial arts. Samyukta (Kajal Agarwal) is a student of a dance school and she falls in love with Ajay. At this juncture, Hussain (Subbaraju) takes charge as CI and he wants to nab Jakeer Bhai, Pandu and Kasi but could not do so due to their political influence.