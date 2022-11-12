Not Available

Director Jonni Darkko's POV Creampies spews three-and-a-half graphic hours of juicy fucking and lewd, lubricious cunt stunts for fans of internal cum play. Glam Alina Lopez's extraordinarily long tongue plays slick tricks with Jonni's cock head in an 80-minute marathon scene. Bondage gear restrains her as they fuck, and her gash gapes, showing pink innards. He feeds her thick creampie goop and blasts sperm on that tongue. (An instant replay shows the ejaculation in slow motion.) Busty, big-assed Latina Victoria June begs for cum and masturbates with a wand till she blasts a shower of girl squirt. She stretches her labia as Jonni pumps a creampie into her pussy; Victoria squeezes semen into a martini glass and tastes it. Buxom blonde MILF Alexis Fawx gives Jonni a slobbery blowjob and a greasy titty fuck. He packs her snatch with cock and a dildo; her used hole expels thick fluid, and she plays in her mess.