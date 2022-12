Not Available

The operetta The Carpet of Poverty The operetta tells the story of three people who propose to a girl, one of them is rich and the other is beautiful, whom she agreed to be a poor and has nothing but the carpet of poverty, and they travel with it to Iraq and to Egypt and Mudarib Bani Abs (where they are Antar and Abla) and to Lebanon, India and there in India he steals the rug, so he cannot Heroes to go home.