Powderfinger: Across the Great Divide

Between August and October of this year, Australia’s two biggest bands, POWDERFINGER and SILVERCHAIR, embarked on the biggest concert tour this country has seen in decades, playing to over 220,000 screaming fans across the nation. Now relive the spectacle at home! This deluxe three-disc set includes a full concert DVD from both bands featuring all their greatest hits recorded live at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, on 18th and 19th September 2007. This amazing 3 disc package also includes your own Access All Areas pass with Behind The Great Divide, a 90 minute behind the scenes documentary of the tour, plus a colour booklet featuring candid backstage shots!