Powderfinger One Night Lonely

Not Available

Powderfinger Regroups For 'One Night Lonely' 7.00PM AEST, Saturday 23 May 2020. After a decade long hiatus, iconic Australian band #Powderfinger is tuning up and preparing to bring a little happiness to fans during these challenging days. The title signifies the one off nature of this event and points towards the very important charities the band are supporting, Beyond Blue and Support Act. With millions of album sales in Australia alone, Powderfinger continue to captivate millions of listeners every month across streaming services and radio. In April 2010 Powderfinger announced they were calling it a day. The band embarked on their Sunsets Farewell Tour, playing to over 300 000 people along the way, and on 13 November 2010 they played their last gig, until now… One Night Lonely is presented by Secret Sounds, Universal Music Australia, YouTube and supports Beyond Blue and Support Act.