Powell Peralta: Axe Rated

Not Available

The 5th movie in the Bones Brigade series. Powell Peralta went on to produce the Bones Brigade videos which became some of the most influential skateboarding videos of the era. Powell Peralta started to produce videos in 1982. These videos are: Skateboarding In The Eighties (1982) The Bones Brigade Video Show (1984) Future Primitive (1985) The Search for Animal Chin (1987) Public Domain (1988) Axe Rated (1988) Ban This (1989) Propaganda (1990) Eight (1991) Celebrity Tropical Fish (1991)