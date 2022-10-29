Power and Impotence, a drama in 3 acts

Not Available

Fernando Lugo, the bishop of the poor, won the 2008 presidential elections in Paraguay. After 61 years of hegemony by the Colorado Party and by the dictator Stroessner, this unexpected victory came as a political miracle. But politics is not for saints and the dream turns into a nightmare. Power and Impotence tells the utopia of political change: the adventure of common men accessing power to try and challenge the system from within. In a political thriller settled in stranger-than-fiction Paraguay, we follow their hopes and disappointments from a unique behind-the-scene point of view, until the tragic ending. An uncommon film, an authentic modern Shakespearean drama about power.