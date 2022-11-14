Power Hungry

Not Available

Women have an appetite for men in power in these four new tales of slick deviance and the twisted methods used to fuel it. Vina wraps Mick's fingers on her throat and begs to feel something, Kenna turns the discovery of an affair into kindling for an aggressive fuck with her husband, Cecilia tries repeatedly to direct a lover into a more dominant role, and finally, a woman arrives with nothing but an outer coat and an address, fully prepared to lay herself bare to whatever lessons a mysterious stranger will teach her. Each finds her hunger met with something strong enough to satiate it