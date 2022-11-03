Not Available

On the peaceful star of Andromeda, the reign of terror begins when the emperor of darkness, Lucas, takes over the planet. Lucas takes King Gaus hostage. Princess Shou Shou, Gaus' daughter and her protector, Sally the warrior, make a narrow escape to earth. Lucas sends his soldiers to capture the princess. At the same time, Young-gu and Yang-gu on earth are testing their new invention. The princess and Sally escape the soldiers and take refuge in Young-gu's house. The princess had escaped with a necklace that has the power to make the Power King with a good-hearted person. They try it on Yang-gu but it is Young-gu who turns into the Power King. Lucas sends Sanal, Lucifer and Monster to kill the Power King.