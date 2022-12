Not Available

Reefside is in for radical change when a strange intergalactic meteor plunges to earth transforming the Power Rangers' personalities. Conner turns intellectual, Ethan gets into sports, and Kira develops a strong sense of fashion she's never known! While Dr. Oliver is freed from fossilization, he is stuck in morphed form, and Evil White Ranger and Mesogog unleash more treacherous trickery. The Power Rangers will have to rock with amped ATVs and super Dino-powered teamwork!