Power Rangers in 3D: Triple Force!

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

It's triple the trouble when Trakeena teams up with Olympius to steal all of the Earth's power. Their plan? To capture humans and use them as an energy source to give Trakeena more power than she's ever had before. No one will be able to defeat her! Not even the Lightspeed Rescue Power Rangers! The world's only hope -- a small girl named Heather. It's up to her to find the courage and heart to stop Trakeena in her tracks. Can she do it or will time run out? And who are the mysterious visitors from the distant planet Mirinoi? Could the Lost Galaxy Power Rangers be back on Earth?

Cast

Michael ChaturantabutChad Lee / Blue Lightspeed Ranger
Alison MacInnisDana Mitchell / Pink Lightspeed Ranger
Keith RobinsonJoel Rawlings / Green Lightspeed Ranger
Archie KaoKai Chen / Blue Galaxy Ranger
Reggie RolleDamon Henderson / Green Galaxy Ranger
Cerina VincentMaya / Yellow Galaxy Ranger

