Three skilled members of the Kung Fu clan Pai Zhuq, or Order of the Claw, are selected to fight the villainous Dai Shi. The warriors are given the special gift of becoming the Jungle Fury Power Rangers and are the earth s only hope to stop an army of evil animal spirits from overtaking the world. Throughout their journey, the Rangers are joined by other highly trained members of the Kung Fu clan to teach them important lessons and help them in their battle.