Queen Bansheera is out to destroy the Power Rangers, but when her henchmen, Diabolico, joins forces with the good guys, she really goes berserk and sets out to blast the whole city away. She turns her generals into giant monsters and vows to release all of the demons of the world at the next eclipse. Soon all will be dark. Evil will win. Can the Power Rangers find a way out of the damaged Aquabase and, finally, triumph?