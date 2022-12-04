Power Rangers Mystic Force: Broken Spell

After an age-old curse is broken, followers of dark magic -- now freed from their underground world -- threaten Earth. An ancient legend foretells five mystic warriors will master magic to combat the looming darkness. The new recruits -- thrilled to be superheroes with magical powers -- team up to battle dangerous witches, wizards, trolls, and beasts . . . but not until one reluctant candidate embraces the Red Ranger role and saves the day. A lesson is learned that real heroes are born in the fight for freedom and the Mystic Force is destined to keep the peaceful planet out of evil hands!
