Power Rangers Ninja Storm: Cyber Clash

Rangers can always smell a rat -- even from space -- and just as Cam busts out a wild cyber version of himself to handle his double duties, the Fragra monster is turning everyone into perfume! Things get more brutal when Lothor and Mr. Ratwell unleash a love potion to chill Lothor's bad boy image. Meanwhile, Lothor's nasty nieces accidentally trade away his P.A.M. (personal alien manager), wreaking unearthly havoc when it falls into the wrong hands. But it's Marah and Queen Beevil that deliver the ultimate sting when they scheme on Dustin, and the only way to get the aliens to buzz off is ninja swords in Gold Mode!