Power Rangers Ninja Storm: Samurai's Journey

Not Available

Soar With the Roar of a Samurai Ranger Surprise! Continuing to gorge with an appetite for destruction, Lothor and his alien minions mount an all-out attack, led by Madtropolis, to drain the Wind and Thunder Rangers of their power! It's all jammin' and no slammin', even in Megazord mode, when Cam must travel in time to snag the ultimate power source - a Samurai amulet that unlocks the mystery of the "ancient warrior of evil." Meanwhile, with things frozen in time, Lothor unleashes Operation Alien Outreach to take advantage of a defenseless Earth. The only hope in the harshness is a 6th Ranger with the power to get the thugs to bug off.