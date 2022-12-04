Not Available

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive: Brownbeard's Pearl

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Adventurer and scientist Andrew Hartford's discovery of the Corona Aurora, a crown that bestows unlimited power upon its possessor, attracts the attention of two warring brothers--the ice creature Flurious and Moltor, a fire demon--who dispatch their hideous minions after its new owner. In response, Hartford assembles a team of five teens from various background (including his own son) and reworks their DNA to transform them into Power Rangers, who seek out the five missing jewels that active the crown's powers.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images