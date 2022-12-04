Power Rangers Operation Overdrive: Brownbeard's Pearl

Not Available

Adventurer and scientist Andrew Hartford's discovery of the Corona Aurora, a crown that bestows unlimited power upon its possessor, attracts the attention of two warring brothers--the ice creature Flurious and Moltor, a fire demon--who dispatch their hideous minions after its new owner. In response, Hartford assembles a team of five teens from various background (including his own son) and reworks their DNA to transform them into Power Rangers, who seek out the five missing jewels that active the crown's powers.