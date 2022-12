Not Available

Get ready for pure racing excitement as the Power Rangers rev up the action against an evil army of mechanized Grinders in RACE FOR CORINTH. Battling from the domed city of Corinth, Dr. K's elite team of teenage heroes face the sinister Venjix Computer Network, which is intent on taking over the world's communication and defense systems. Will the Power Rangers be able to master Dr. K's high-tech Racing Performance Machines in time to save all mankind?