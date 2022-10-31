Power Rangers S.P.D.

Not Available

Fifteen years into the future, Earth has welcomed alien beings to live with humans. But peace is short lived, as a planet conquering alien force turns its destructive attention to Earth! Evil and smart, they seem unstoppable. Only the Power Rangers - elite warriors trained at a newly established Ranger Academy and led by chief Anubis - can stop them. When the Red Power Ranger joins the team, tensions threaten to tear them apart. With the alien threat growing stronger every moment, the Rangers must forget their differences and go into action as one! Using teamwork, intergalactic weaponry and light-speed Zord vehicles to battle evil, they unite to become the ultimate force for good. Power Rangers SPD!