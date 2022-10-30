Power Rangers Samurai: The Secret of the Red Ranger Vol. 4

Not Available

Serrators secret plan to shatter the world is finally revealed! The Power Rangers are in for the fight of their lives when Master Xandred returns to Earth to face the team in an epic Bullzooka battle. After barely escaping, the Super Samurai must call upon the Shogun ancestors and their most powerful mega modes to fight their way through bugspraying Pestilox, giant Spitfangs and twin Papyrux in order to face their ultimate showdown with Serrator! And after the smoke clears, a battle with new Nighlok monster Fiera will reveal the Red Rangers long-lost secret and change the team forever!