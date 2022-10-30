Power Rangers Samurai: The Sixth Ranger Vol. 4

Not Available

When a mysterious fisherman arrives, the Power Rangers Samurai meet their newest ally Antonio, the Gold Ranger! But before he can join the team, Antonio must prove he possesses the true spirit of the samurai. Jayden, Kevin, Emily, Mia and Mike are challenged by the Nighlok monsters more so than ever when Master Xandred sends Steeleto to attack the Power Rangers, Antberry and Octoroo attempt to open a portal, and Splitface traps human spirits. Their new golden friend Antonio shows the Power Rangers he too can be a samurai with his lightning-fast Barracuda Blade, the ink-spraying OctoZord, and the ClawZord's megamodes! The Power Rangers will never be the same after these four epic episodes!