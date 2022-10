Not Available

With Master Xandred's power surging out of control, the Sanzu River seeping into our world, and giant Moogers running on a rampage, the Power Rangers Samurai must enter the Tengen Gate to retrieve the most powerful samurai weapon yet -- the Black Box! But when Deker kidnaps Jayden, the remaining Samurai -- Kevin, Emily, Mia, Mike and Antonio -- must join forces to battle the web-shooting Arachnitor, dream-invading Rhinosnorus, and giant Spitfangs.