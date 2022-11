Not Available

As the fight against evil Prince Vekar's alien Armada gets tougher, the Power Rangers Super Megaforce (Troy, Noah, Emma, Gia and Jake) find themselves receiving help from the Legendary Samurai and Jungle Fury Red Ranger! The odds are further evened when the Rangers are joined by an unexpected new ally from another planet - Orion, the Silver Ranger! Witness more action, more teamwork, and more Legendary Rangers than ever before in these four epic episodes!