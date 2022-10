2012

Join the Power Rangers as they go head to head against menacing Nighlok monsters, while also harnessing the mighty new Bullzooka weapon in these four Super Samurai adventures bursting with supercharged action. When evil Serrator unveils his mysterious master plan to enslave Earth, Jayden, Kevin, Mia, Emily and Mike must focus on the power of Ranger teamwork in order to triumph against Serrator's Mooger and Spitfang army.