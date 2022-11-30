Power to the People

Not Available

An anonymous call leads four people to a police interrogation. All are suspects of the same crime: endangering national education. Kroton group businessman, Walfrido dos Mares Guia, President of Anup (National Association of Private Universities), Elizabeth Guedes, a public university student and activist, Leonardo, and a researcher in pedagogy in Unicamp, Maria Mantoan. The plot guides the characters through the state of national education, with the different impact on their private lives. This is the picture of Brazil for those who need public education, and for those who take advantage of it as a commodity.