Power Up Yoga with Rodney Yee: Strength Building Yoga

Increased strength brings about increased vitality and greater resistance to everyday stress. In Strength Building Yoga, (AKA Yoga For Strength) internationally renowned yoga instructor Rodney Yee guides you through a powerful workout that offers easy-to use instruction in two complete practice sessions. Part one gives you an aerobic workout to help develop greater strength, clarity of mind and self-confidence. Part two focuses on stretches and arm balances to improve your stamina of body, mind and spirit. Designed for anyone wanting to increase strength, endurance and self-confidence, Strength Building Yoga is a unique yoga workout to bring out and enhance your own inner source of power and strength.
