Not Available

Tattooed, muscular Vadim Black is leading a beginner's yoga class where his newest student is the tall, lean Dante Colle. Vadim runs Dante through a series of increasingly suggestive positions, sneakily rubbing his hard cock against Dante's face and ass. When the rest of the class catches onto Vadim's unconventional approach to teaching they take off in a hurry, leaving Dante and Vadim free to take turns and take their time pleasuring each other's thick cocks in peace.