Not Available

Power yoga is a rigorous form of yoga characterized by a flowing series of poses practiced in continual and rapid succession. Guided by acclaimed yoga instructor Rodney Yee, Living Arts Power Yoga: The Complete Workout makes this high-energy exercise accessible to anyone with a familiarity of yoga and moderate level of fitness. Emphasizing stamina, strength and flexibility, these three workouts can be practiced separately or together for total body fitness. With lots of extras including a special interview with Rodney Yee on power yoga, instant access to workouts and surround sound includes: Choice of three shorter workouts or the complete power yoga workout Interactive menus that let you jump right into the workout In-depth interview with Rodney Yee