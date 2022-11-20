Not Available

POWs OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION details how thousands of patriots died in unthinkable conditions aboard British prison ships moored in New York's harbor. The victims' bones are still being found, their shallow graves exposed on modern-day Brooklyn shores. Drawing on memoirs and letters written by the doomed prisoners, this riveting special documents the appalling conditions they endured. Insight from leading naval historians, medical experts and other specialists helps reveal the many facets of this 18th-century atrocity.